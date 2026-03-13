Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. $ULCC

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 570,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000. Frontier Group accounts for about 0.2% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned about 0.25% of Frontier Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 130.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Frontier Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Frontier Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter.

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Frontier Group Stock Down 0.2%

ULCC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. 1,261,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,177. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.55. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $6.66.

Insider Activity at Frontier Group

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Frontier Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-0.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.440–0.260 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,556. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Frontier Group

Frontier Group Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

Further Reading

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