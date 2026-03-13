Yost Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Yost Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Atmus Filtration Technologies makes up about 8.2% of Yost Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Yost Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATMU. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,448,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,872,000 after buying an additional 691,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,154,000 after acquiring an additional 407,484 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,223,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,272,000 after purchasing an additional 34,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,953,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,150,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3,192.8% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,931 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ATMU traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.30. 90,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,937. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The firm had revenue of $446.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

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