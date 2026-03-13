Teca Partners LP Trims Position in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Teca Partners LP lessened its stake in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,598 shares during the period. Viking comprises about 12.2% of Teca Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Teca Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of Viking worth $19,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Viking by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Viking by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viking by 1,063.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 267,521 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking by 762.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 98,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking by 1,659.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,453 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VIK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viking in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Viking from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Viking from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Viking from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Key Stories Impacting Viking

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking this week:

Viking Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE VIK traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.46. The company had a trading volume of 671,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,417. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average is $67.05. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $81.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.96.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. Viking had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 240.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

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