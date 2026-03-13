Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $24.54 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $24,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $463.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,482,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,306,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $272.58 and a 1-year high of $509.70.

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

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