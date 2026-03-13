Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Shares Sold by Wolf Hill Capital Management LP

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,062 shares during the period. Henry Schein comprises about 3.0% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned about 0.41% of Henry Schein worth $32,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Henry Schein by 5.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,833,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,509,000 after buying an additional 370,837 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,731,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,043,000 after acquiring an additional 184,763 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,304,000 after acquiring an additional 159,087 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3,275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,266,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,563,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,243,000 after acquiring an additional 936,471 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $228,543.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,785.96. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 5,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $478,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,508,763.20. This trade represents a 6.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,351. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

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Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.92. The company had a trading volume of 144,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,771. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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