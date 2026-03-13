Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Has $11.36 Million Stock Holdings in Green Plains, Inc. $GPRE

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,291,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,303 shares during the quarter. Green Plains accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.85% of Green Plains worth $11,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPRE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 663,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 217,425 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Green Plains by 26.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Green Plains by 79.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 857,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 379,991 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 120.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 492,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 269,235 shares in the last quarter.

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Green Plains Price Performance

Shares of GPRE traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. 263,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02. Green Plains, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $16.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $428.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.56 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. Green Plains’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Plains, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPRE. Zacks Research raised Green Plains from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Green Plains from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPRE

Green Plains Profile

(Free Report)

Green Plains Inc is a leading producer of fuel-grade ethanol and related co-products in the United States. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company operates an integrated network of biorefineries that convert corn and other grains into renewable fuels. Through its production facilities, Green Plains supplies ethanol to domestic fuel markets and export channels, supporting efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote cleaner-burning transportation options.

Beyond ethanol, Green Plains manufactures a range of co-products that add value throughout the agricultural supply chain.

See Also

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