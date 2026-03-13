Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lowered its position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,793 shares during the quarter. SharkNinja accounts for approximately 6.3% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.47% of SharkNinja worth $68,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 2,071.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 495.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $299,623.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,673 shares in the company, valued at $991,844.28. This represents a 23.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SharkNinja Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE SN traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.94. 627,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,356. SharkNinja, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $133.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 target price on SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price target on SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company’s product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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