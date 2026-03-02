Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 31,298 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,721,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 31,298 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,319,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $583.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $653.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at $11,230,982.40. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 32,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.39, for a total value of $18,668,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 65,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,200,377.20. This represents a 32.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,358 shares of company stock worth $52,789,173. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $520.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $193.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $574.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $643.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.70%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

