Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.45), Briefing.com reports. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 24.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Turning Point Brands Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of TPB opened at $136.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.65. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $51.48 and a 12 month high of $146.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 11.27%.

Insider Transactions at Turning Point Brands

Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands

In other news, Chairman David Edward Glazek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $3,307,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 127,083 shares in the company, valued at $14,012,171.58. This trade represents a 19.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director H.C. Charles Diao sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,792.80. The trade was a 16.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPB. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,454,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,788,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 494,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,578,000 after purchasing an additional 207,604 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 869,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 912.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after purchasing an additional 193,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. iA Financial set a $110.00 price objective on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc (NYSE: TPB) is a U.S.-based consumer products company focused on the manufacture, marketing and distribution of smokeless tobacco, vaping and cigar products. Headquartered in Old Hickory, Tennessee, the company serves retail outlets across all 50 states through a direct-store-delivery network and select third-party distributors. Turning Point Brands operates two reporting segments—Smokeless Products and Cigar—and leverages its logistics capabilities to offer a broad portfolio of brands and SKUs.

In its Smokeless Products segment, Turning Point Brands produces moist smokeless tobacco under leading brand names such as Grizzly, Kodiak and Stoker’s.

