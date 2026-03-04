MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX) Receives $51.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.5556.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MBX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MBX Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of MBX Biosciences from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MBX Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:MBX opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89. MBX Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $44.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MBX Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MBX Biosciences by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the period. KVP Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $3,833,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in MBX Biosciences by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmind Capital LP purchased a new stake in MBX Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $6,655,000.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

