Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives $96.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.6364.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Unum Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Unum Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Unum Group from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Unum Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Unum Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UNM

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 4,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $326,610.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,007.36. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,090. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,400 shares of company stock worth $1,049,760. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. NDVR Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 37,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $70.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average of $75.35. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.20. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $84.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.