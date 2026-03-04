MediWound (MDWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share and revenue of $2.0870 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

MediWound Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87. MediWound has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $220.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MediWound by 355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 136,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MediWound by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MediWound by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in MediWound by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDWD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of MediWound from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of MediWound in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Yavne, Israel, specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative enzymatic therapies for burn and wound management. Since its establishment, the company has focused on advancing proteolytic enzyme technology to address critical needs in debridement and tissue repair. MediWound operates research and development facilities in Israel and maintains commercial offices in the United States to support its global market presence.

The company’s lead product, NexoBrid®, is an enzyme-based debriding agent designed to selectively remove burn eschar without harming viable tissue.

