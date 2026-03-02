Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 98,902 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,359,223 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 98,902 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,512,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Define Financial LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.0% during the third quarter. Define Financial LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $319.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $333.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.78. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Freedom Capital upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Daiwa Securities Group raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.