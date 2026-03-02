Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Barclays

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s previous close.

VSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSCO

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.07. 377,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,817. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.22. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.18.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 2.67%.The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.