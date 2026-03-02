SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Up 8.4% – Should You Buy?

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.18 and last traded at $38.3880. 1,028,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,188,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 12.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $34.38.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 34.23%.The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.52) earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 42,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company’s core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge’s technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

