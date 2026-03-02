Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Price Down 7.5% – Should You Sell?

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) dropped 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.7550. Approximately 150,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 825,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FULC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $531.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $178,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 469,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,285.68. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,175,139 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $58,368,443.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,053,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,634,360.80. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 293,317 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $586,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,375,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 86,247 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,744,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that modulate gene expression through epigenetic control. Leveraging a proprietary target discovery platform, Fulcrum seeks to identify small?molecule therapeutics that restore normal gene function in diseases caused by genetic dysregulation. The company’s core research efforts center on transcriptional regulators and chromatin-modifying proteins, aiming to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than downstream symptoms.

Fulcrum’s most advanced programs include FTX-6058, an oral therapeutic candidate designed to elevate fetal hemoglobin levels in patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, and a preclinical program targeting facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) by inhibiting a key epigenetic driver of aberrant gene expression.

