Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM) Short Interest Down 42.5% in February

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 88,476 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the January 29th total of 153,871 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNM. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,944,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,986,000 after acquiring an additional 162,230 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 684,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 654,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 338,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BWM Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 335,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,655,000 after purchasing an additional 75,249 shares during the period.

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.6%

AVNM stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.91. 56,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,785. The company has a market capitalization of $548.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.61. Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $83.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.28.

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (AVNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in international equity portfolios, typically heavily weighted towards developed markets outside the US. It seeks long-term capital appreciation through securities with higher expected returns. AVNM was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by American Century Investments.

