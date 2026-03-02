ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Short Interest Update

ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,059 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the January 29th total of 2,741 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,277 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,277 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN Stock Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA:BDCZ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.09. 279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $20.16.

ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a $0.3198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%.

About ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN

The ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (BDCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks an index of at least 25 companies invested in the initial growth stages of small firms. BDCZ was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

