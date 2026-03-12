Maxim Group Has Lowered Expectations for NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL) Stock Price

NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 110.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NexGel in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexGel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

NXGL traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $0.95. 583,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,302. NexGel has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $7.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NexGel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in NexGel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NexGel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexGel in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGel during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NexGel, Inc (NASDAQ: NXGL) is a development-stage materials science company focused on the research and commercialization of advanced polymer formulations tailored for additive manufacturing and 3D printing applications. Leveraging proprietary expertise in polymer chemistry, NexGel develops high-performance materials designed to meet rigorous mechanical, thermal, and chemical resistance requirements across diverse end markets.

The company’s product pipeline includes custom-engineered resins, powders and elastomeric systems optimized for a range of additive manufacturing processes, including selective laser sintering (SLS), stereolithography (SLA) and fused deposition modeling (FDM).

