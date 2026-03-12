Mike Zoi Sells 31,131 Shares of Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Stock

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mike Zoi sold 31,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $140,400.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,158,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,226,404.48. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mike Zoi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Mike Zoi sold 24,720 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $119,644.80.

On Friday, March 6th, Mike Zoi sold 29,224 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $137,352.80.

On Thursday, March 5th, Mike Zoi sold 90,900 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $408,141.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Mike Zoi sold 40,535 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $163,356.05.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Mike Zoi sold 11,675 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $44,014.75.

On Monday, March 2nd, Mike Zoi sold 6,500 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $24,310.00.

On Friday, February 27th, Mike Zoi sold 9,603 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $35,627.13.

On Thursday, February 26th, Mike Zoi sold 5,059 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $17,807.68.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Mike Zoi sold 9,362 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $33,515.96.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Mike Zoi sold 8,960 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $32,435.20.

Motorsport Games Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of Motorsport Games stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.70. 139,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,811. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.79. Motorsport Games Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $5.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter. Motorsport Games had a return on equity of 150.78% and a net margin of 61.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Motorsport Games during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Motorsport Games during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSGM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Motorsport Games in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Motorsport Games to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games, Inc is a publicly traded developer and publisher of interactive motorsport entertainment, headquartered in Miami, Florida. The company specializes in creating officially licensed racing simulation titles and managing associated esports competitions. By focusing exclusively on the motorsport genre, Motorsport Games aims to deliver authentic digital experiences that mirror the rules, tracks and vehicles of real-world racing series.

The company’s core activities include the development of video games under licenses from major sanctioning bodies such as NASCAR, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and International Motor Sports Association (IMSA).

