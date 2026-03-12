Barrington Research Cuts Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Price Target to $5.00

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barrington Research from $6.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACCO. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Acco Brands from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acco Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. Acco Brands has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Acco Brands had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.71%.The firm had revenue of $428.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.94 million. Acco Brands has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.060–0.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.890 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acco Brands will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Acco Brands by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acco Brands during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Acco Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Acco Brands by 131.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Acco Brands in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Neutral Sentiment: Q4 earnings recap: ACCO reported Q4 EPS in line with estimates but slightly missed revenue; management set Q1 2026 guidance negative and FY2026 guidance below prior-year levels — this left investors focused on near-term weakness rather than beat-and-raise upside. ACCO Brands Corp Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

Q4 earnings recap: ACCO reported Q4 EPS in line with estimates but slightly missed revenue; management set Q1 2026 guidance negative and FY2026 guidance below prior-year levels — this left investors focused on near-term weakness rather than beat-and-raise upside. Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti published a full set of FY2027 and quarter-by-quarter estimates (FY2027 EPS $0.94; Q1–Q4 2027 varying), giving investors a refreshed model for next fiscal year. These estimates are below consensus, but serve as a new baseline for valuation and comparisons. Sidoti estimates (MarketBeat summary)

Sidoti published a full set of FY2027 and quarter-by-quarter estimates (FY2027 EPS $0.94; Q1–Q4 2027 varying), giving investors a refreshed model for next fiscal year. These estimates are below consensus, but serve as a new baseline for valuation and comparisons. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti cut FY2026 EPS from $1.06 to $0.85, signaling a meaningful downgrade to near?term profitability expectations. That revision reduces the stock’s earnings multiple and raises concern about achieving prior targets. Sidoti cuts (MarketBeat summary)

Sidoti cut FY2026 EPS from $1.06 to $0.85, signaling a meaningful downgrade to near?term profitability expectations. That revision reduces the stock’s earnings multiple and raises concern about achieving prior targets. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti lowered Q1 2026 EPS to -$0.05 (from $0.02 previously), increasing the probability of a negative near-term quarter and pressuring short-term sentiment. Sidoti Q1 2026 cut (MarketBeat summary)

Sidoti lowered Q1 2026 EPS to -$0.05 (from $0.02 previously), increasing the probability of a negative near-term quarter and pressuring short-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti trimmed Q2–Q4 2026 and several 2026 quarterly estimates (e.g., Q2 to $0.32, Q3 to $0.20, Q4 to $0.38 from prior marks), indicating they see weaker demand/earnings across the fiscal year. Sidoti 2026 cuts (MarketBeat summary)

Acco Brands Corporation is a global provider of branded office and school supplies, serving consumers, educational institutions and commercial customers. Headquartered in Lake Zurich, Illinois, the company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of products that enhance productivity and organization in work and learning environments.

The company’s portfolio includes staplers, hole punches, binding and laminating systems, writing tools, binders, folders and desktop accessories under well-known names such as ACCO, Swingline, GBC, Kensington, Mead and Five Star.

