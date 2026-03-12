Volato Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Volato Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter.

Volato Group Stock Down 4.7%

Volato Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.34. 4,134,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,276,762. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. Volato Group has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $4.36.

Institutional Trading of Volato Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Volato Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR – Free Report) by 336.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,905 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Volato Group worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Volato Group Company Profile

Volato Group, Inc operates as a private aviation company. It offers fractional ownership, aircraft management, jet cards, deposit, and charter programs. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 24 HondaJets and a managed fleet of 6 aircraft. Volato Group, Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Chamblee, Georgia.

