iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Short Interest Update

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 285,395 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the January 29th total of 214,229 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,274 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 411,274 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 637,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,059,000 after buying an additional 256,702 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 80,917 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 367,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after acquiring an additional 70,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,188 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 49,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 32,386 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.98. 858,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,912. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.99. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $52.97 and a 1-year high of $67.71. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.65.

About iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile. The Fund is designed for investors seeking moderate capital appreciation and opportunity for current income and capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.