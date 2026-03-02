Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target to $28.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DCBO. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Docebo from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Docebo from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 146,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,055. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. Docebo has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $516.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Docebo in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 39.5% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo is a cloud-based learning management system (LMS) provider that offers enterprise organizations a comprehensive platform for employee, customer and partner training. The company’s software is designed to streamline learning and development with features such as AI-powered content recommendations, automated learning paths and social collaboration tools. Docebo’s platform supports multiple languages and integrates with a variety of third-party applications, enabling businesses to deliver training at scale across different departments and regions.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Docebo has expanded its footprint to serve customers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

