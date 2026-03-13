Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Announces Earnings Results

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.15), FiscalAI reports. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 165.48% and a negative net margin of 18.92%.The firm had revenue of $137.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Century Casinos’ conference call:

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Adjusted EBITDA grew 3% for FY2025 (would be ~5% excluding lost Colorado sports-betting income and Poland licensing disruption), and Q4 adjusted EBITDA rose 13% with double-digit gains at several U.S. casinos.

grew 3% for FY2025 (would be ~5% excluding lost Colorado sports-betting income and Poland licensing disruption), and Q4 adjusted EBITDA rose 13% with double-digit gains at several U.S. casinos. Century Casino & Hotel Caruthersville is a standout — Q4 EBITDA rose to $6.1M and full-year EBITDA reached about $24.4M, effectively more than doubling the property’s EBITDA since acquisition in 2019.

is a standout — Q4 EBITDA rose to $6.1M and full-year EBITDA reached about $24.4M, effectively more than doubling the property’s EBITDA since acquisition in 2019. Management expects strong momentum into 2026: they reported double-digit Q1 growth across U.S. properties, a heavyweight concert lineup and improving bookings at the Nugget, and plan to reduce 2026 CapEx to $14–15M.

Management expects strong momentum into 2026: they reported double-digit Q1 growth across U.S. properties, a heavyweight concert lineup and improving bookings at the Nugget, and plan to reduce 2026 CapEx to $14–15M. International and regional issues are resolving — Poland licensing delays have ended with a second Wroc?aw location opened in Feb 2026 and Poland Q4 EBITDA up substantially, while Alberta operations showed modest YoY improvement.

International and regional issues are resolving — Poland licensing delays have ended with a second Wroc?aw location opened in Feb 2026 and Poland Q4 EBITDA up substantially, while Alberta operations showed modest YoY improvement. The balance sheet shows $69M cash, $338M total debt (net debt $269M) and a net-debt/EBITDA of 6.9x (unchanged), with no debt maturities until Q2 2029; a strategic review is underway and some assets are under exclusivity, but no decisions have been finalized.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNTY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. 91,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNTY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Casinos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 23,909 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 18.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. Veradace Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Casinos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,076,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Century Casinos by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 106,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 136,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Casinos, Inc is an international gaming and entertainment company that owns and operates casino properties across North America and Europe. The company offers a full range of gaming services, including slot machines, table games, poker rooms and sports wagering, complemented by hotel accommodations, food and beverage outlets, live entertainment and meeting facilities.

In the United States, Century Casinos’ portfolio includes Century Casino & Hotel Cripple Creek and Century Casino & Hotel Central City in Colorado, as well as Century Casino Cape Girardeau in Missouri.

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