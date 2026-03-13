Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $14.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 64.78% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

Here are the key takeaways from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s conference call:

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

The company has a focused niche portfolio of approximately $411 million across 26 borrowers with a high weighted average yield to maturity of 16.3% and a large opportunity pipeline (~ $616 million ), which management says gives them deal visibility and sourcing advantage.

across 26 borrowers with a high weighted average yield to maturity of and a large opportunity pipeline (~ ), which management says gives them deal visibility and sourcing advantage. Portfolio structure is heavily protected from rate declines—37.6% fixed, 62.4% floating with prime-rate floors—leaving only 9% of the portfolio exposed to further rate drops; management estimates a 100 bp decline would cut NII by only ~$14,000 and a 200 bp decline could actually boost NII.

of the portfolio exposed to further rate drops; management estimates a 100 bp decline would cut NII by only ~$14,000 and a 200 bp decline could actually boost NII. Liquidity is constrained relative to the pipeline—total leverage was 32% of book equity , ~$49M drawn on the revolver and term loan each, roughly <$strong>50M of total liquidity available—management said limited available cash could restrict how much of the large pipeline they can fund quickly.

, ~$49M drawn on the revolver and term loan each, roughly <$strong>50M of total liquidity available—management said limited available cash could restrict how much of the large pipeline they can fund quickly. Credit stress persists in spots—management highlighted a workout (loan #9) that collected ~$ 1.7M of past-due interest and was upgraded but remains non?accrual, and two new non-accruals in Arizona tied to the same sponsor; CECL reserves are ~$ 5.1M (1.23% of loans), with weighted real-estate coverage ~1.2x and weighted senior LTV ~44.2%.

of past-due interest and was upgraded but remains non?accrual, and two new non-accruals in Arizona tied to the same sponsor; CECL reserves are ~$ (1.23% of loans), with weighted real-estate coverage ~1.2x and weighted senior LTV ~44.2%. Shareholder distributions remain a focus—Q4 distributable earnings per share were ~$0.44, the board declared a $0.47 Q4 dividend, and management plans to target a 90–100% payout of distributable earnings for 2026 (with a possible special dividend if needed for REIT taxable income).

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of REFI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.11. 62,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,240. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $255.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.5%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.24%.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 3,041.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Here are the key news stories impacting Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management outlined a $616 million pipeline expansion and emphasized disciplined lending amid accelerating cannabis reform, signaling meaningful growth opportunities for originations and future revenue. Article Title

Management outlined a $616 million pipeline expansion and emphasized disciplined lending amid accelerating cannabis reform, signaling meaningful growth opportunities for originations and future revenue. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results slightly beat consensus: $0.43 EPS vs. $0.42 expected and revenue of $14.24M vs. $14.20M, with strong margins (net margin ~64.8% and ROE ~11.9%) — fundamentals that support the dividend/REIT cash flow story. Article Title

Q4 results slightly beat consensus: $0.43 EPS vs. $0.42 expected and revenue of $14.24M vs. $14.20M, with strong margins (net margin ~64.8% and ROE ~11.9%) — fundamentals that support the dividend/REIT cash flow story. Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted an earnings call and released slide materials; transcripts and analyst recaps highlight focus on yield and growth but provided no aggressive forward guidance — useful for modeling but not decisively bullish or bearish. Article Title

Management hosted an earnings call and released slide materials; transcripts and analyst recaps highlight focus on yield and growth but provided no aggressive forward guidance — useful for modeling but not decisively bullish or bearish. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple transcripts and coverage (Seeking Alpha, The Motley Fool, TipRanks) repeat the same takeaways — modest beat, pipeline growth — so media coverage is broad but not deeply divergent. Article Title

Multiple transcripts and coverage (Seeking Alpha, The Motley Fool, TipRanks) repeat the same takeaways — modest beat, pipeline growth — so media coverage is broad but not deeply divergent. Negative Sentiment: EPS declined year-over-year (from $0.46 to $0.43) and the beat was only $0.01 — a small miss/beat ambiguity that can cap enthusiasm and explain muted or negative price response after the initial move. Article Title

EPS declined year-over-year (from $0.46 to $0.43) and the beat was only $0.01 — a small miss/beat ambiguity that can cap enthusiasm and explain muted or negative price response after the initial move. Negative Sentiment: Some outlets reported mixed/missing expectations and noted intraday volatility (initial pop then fade), underscoring how marginal beats can produce short?term selling; this likely pressured the stock today. Article Title

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc (NASDAQ:REFI) is a publicly listed real estate finance company that specializes in originating and acquiring commercial real estate debt. Pursuant to its election to be treated as a real estate investment trust (REIT), REFI’s investment strategy focuses on floating-rate senior mortgage loans secured by income-producing properties across the United States. The company targets stabilized, performing assets in sectors such as multifamily, office, retail and industrial, aiming to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through current income.

Established in 2015 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, REFI completed its initial public offering in 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.