Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2026

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFIGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $14.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 64.78% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

Here are the key takeaways from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s conference call:

  • The company has a focused niche portfolio of approximately $411 million across 26 borrowers with a high weighted average yield to maturity of 16.3% and a large opportunity pipeline (~$616 million), which management says gives them deal visibility and sourcing advantage.
  • Portfolio structure is heavily protected from rate declines—37.6% fixed, 62.4% floating with prime-rate floors—leaving only 9% of the portfolio exposed to further rate drops; management estimates a 100 bp decline would cut NII by only ~$14,000 and a 200 bp decline could actually boost NII.
  • Liquidity is constrained relative to the pipeline—total leverage was 32% of book equity, ~$49M drawn on the revolver and term loan each, roughly <$strong>50M of total liquidity available—management said limited available cash could restrict how much of the large pipeline they can fund quickly.
  • Credit stress persists in spots—management highlighted a workout (loan #9) that collected ~$1.7M of past-due interest and was upgraded but remains non?accrual, and two new non-accruals in Arizona tied to the same sponsor; CECL reserves are ~$5.1M (1.23% of loans), with weighted real-estate coverage ~1.2x and weighted senior LTV ~44.2%.
  • Shareholder distributions remain a focus—Q4 distributable earnings per share were ~$0.44, the board declared a $0.47 Q4 dividend, and management plans to target a 90–100% payout of distributable earnings for 2026 (with a possible special dividend if needed for REIT taxable income).

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of REFI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.11. 62,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,240. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $255.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.5%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 3,041.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Here are the key news stories impacting Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Management outlined a $616 million pipeline expansion and emphasized disciplined lending amid accelerating cannabis reform, signaling meaningful growth opportunities for originations and future revenue. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Q4 results slightly beat consensus: $0.43 EPS vs. $0.42 expected and revenue of $14.24M vs. $14.20M, with strong margins (net margin ~64.8% and ROE ~11.9%) — fundamentals that support the dividend/REIT cash flow story. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted an earnings call and released slide materials; transcripts and analyst recaps highlight focus on yield and growth but provided no aggressive forward guidance — useful for modeling but not decisively bullish or bearish. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Multiple transcripts and coverage (Seeking Alpha, The Motley Fool, TipRanks) repeat the same takeaways — modest beat, pipeline growth — so media coverage is broad but not deeply divergent. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: EPS declined year-over-year (from $0.46 to $0.43) and the beat was only $0.01 — a small miss/beat ambiguity that can cap enthusiasm and explain muted or negative price response after the initial move. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Some outlets reported mixed/missing expectations and noted intraday volatility (initial pop then fade), underscoring how marginal beats can produce short?term selling; this likely pressured the stock today. Article Title

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc (NASDAQ:REFI) is a publicly listed real estate finance company that specializes in originating and acquiring commercial real estate debt. Pursuant to its election to be treated as a real estate investment trust (REIT), REFI’s investment strategy focuses on floating-rate senior mortgage loans secured by income-producing properties across the United States. The company targets stabilized, performing assets in sectors such as multifamily, office, retail and industrial, aiming to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through current income.

Established in 2015 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, REFI completed its initial public offering in 2019.

See Also

Earnings History for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI)

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