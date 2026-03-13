Oppenheimer Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Price

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on S. Citizens Jmp set a $23.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

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SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of S stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,077,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,309,095. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 43.04%.The business had revenue of $271.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $71,508.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 557,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,711.04. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 11,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $165,583.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 539,372 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,493.04. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,591. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 27.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 21,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,835,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after acquiring an additional 118,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 247.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 29,294 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting SentinelOne

Here are the key news stories impacting SentinelOne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat on EPS, revenue growth and firm milestones: SentinelOne reported $0.07 EPS (vs. $0.06 consensus), revenue up ~20% and said it surpassed $1 billion in revenue and achieved full?year operating profitability — core fundamentals that support positive sentiment. Business Wire Release

Q4 results beat on EPS, revenue growth and firm milestones: SentinelOne reported $0.07 EPS (vs. $0.06 consensus), revenue up ~20% and said it surpassed $1 billion in revenue and achieved full?year operating profitability — core fundamentals that support positive sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Management issued FY27 and Q1 FY27 EPS guidance above Street estimates (EPS guidance notably positive versus expectations), reducing some near?term earnings uncertainty and supporting the rally. Company Slide Deck

Management issued FY27 and Q1 FY27 EPS guidance above Street estimates (EPS guidance notably positive versus expectations), reducing some near?term earnings uncertainty and supporting the rally. Positive Sentiment: Strong analyst bullishness persists: Guggenheim reaffirmed a Buy with a $24 PT and Wedbush kept an Outperform with $20 — both imply large upside and likely supported buying interest. TickerReport / Guggenheim

Strong analyst bullishness persists: Guggenheim reaffirmed a Buy with a $24 PT and Wedbush kept an Outperform with $20 — both imply large upside and likely supported buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: Large call buying (?19,630 calls) indicates speculative/bullish positioning that can amplify intraday upside. Benzinga Options Note

Unusual options activity: Large call buying (?19,630 calls) indicates speculative/bullish positioning that can amplify intraday upside. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts trimmed price targets but kept constructive ratings: Needham cut its PT to $18 but retained a Buy, signaling continued confidence despite moderating upside. StreetInsider

Some analysts trimmed price targets but kept constructive ratings: Needham cut its PT to $18 but retained a Buy, signaling continued confidence despite moderating upside. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo nudged its PT up to $14 but kept an Equal Weight rating — a modest move that signals limited near?term upside from that shop. Benzinga

Wells Fargo nudged its PT up to $14 but kept an Equal Weight rating — a modest move that signals limited near?term upside from that shop. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its PT to $17 and remains Equal Weight, another signal of mixed analyst conviction. Benzinga

Morgan Stanley trimmed its PT to $17 and remains Equal Weight, another signal of mixed analyst conviction. Neutral Sentiment: CEO commentary (publicly critical of large rivals) keeps the company in the headlines but is unlikely to move fundamentals immediately; it can, however, influence perception of competitive positioning. 247WallSt

CEO commentary (publicly critical of large rivals) keeps the company in the headlines but is unlikely to move fundamentals immediately; it can, however, influence perception of competitive positioning. Negative Sentiment: Cautious near?term profit forecast & competitive pressure: Reuters and others flagged that SentinelOne’s quarterly profit forecast came in below some Street estimates and management cited stiff competition and a finance leadership transition — factors that triggered initial selling pressure. Reuters

Cautious near?term profit forecast & competitive pressure: Reuters and others flagged that SentinelOne’s quarterly profit forecast came in below some Street estimates and management cited stiff competition and a finance leadership transition — factors that triggered initial selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction volatility: Several outlets note the stock fell after the report before rebounding, reflecting investor skepticism about sustainability of margin gains and competitive risks. 247WallSt Volatility Note

About SentinelOne

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SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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