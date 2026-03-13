Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Charles Divita III Sells 27,731 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Divita III sold 27,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $152,243.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 364,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,664.16. This trade represents a 7.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

TDOC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.32. 1,565,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,826,344. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $948.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.13. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.

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Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 7.92%.The business had revenue of $642.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Teladoc Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.450–0.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -1.100–0.700 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Key Stories Impacting Teladoc Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 412.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Teladoc Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several near?term and longer?range EPS estimates (improvements to Q1–Q4 2026, FY2026 and FY2027 estimates), which reduces expected losses over coming quarters and supports valuation improvement. Zacks Research coverage

Zacks Research raised several near?term and longer?range EPS estimates (improvements to Q1–Q4 2026, FY2026 and FY2027 estimates), which reduces expected losses over coming quarters and supports valuation improvement. Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank upgraded TDOC to Buy, adding to recent analyst upgrades and investor interest around BetterHelp, AI initiatives and international expansion — factors cited as driving renewed optimism. Deutsche Bank upgrade

Deutsche Bank upgraded TDOC to Buy, adding to recent analyst upgrades and investor interest around BetterHelp, AI initiatives and international expansion — factors cited as driving renewed optimism. Positive Sentiment: Coverage piece highlighting that Teladoc’s earnings surprise, BetterHelp momentum and strategic AI/international plans have put the stock back on investors’ radar, supporting recent short?term gains. Valuation analysis

Coverage piece highlighting that Teladoc’s earnings surprise, BetterHelp momentum and strategic AI/international plans have put the stock back on investors’ radar, supporting recent short?term gains. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market reports note volatility and short?term downward moves versus broader market — useful context but not company?specific catalysts. Market note

Recent market reports note volatility and short?term downward moves versus broader market — useful context but not company?specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan cut its price target from $9 to $7 and moved to a “neutral” rating — a downgrade in expected upside that can weigh on sentiment despite the headline that $7 still implies upside from current levels. JPMorgan note

JPMorgan cut its price target from $9 to $7 and moved to a “neutral” rating — a downgrade in expected upside that can weigh on sentiment despite the headline that $7 still implies upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: CEO Charles Divita III sold ~27,731 shares (~7% reduction in his position), a disclosed insider sale that may be interpreted negatively by some investors. SEC filing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $8.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.72.

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Teladoc Health Company Profile

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Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc’s service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

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