Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Charles Divita III Sells 27,731 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Divita III sold 27,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $152,243.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 364,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,664.16. This trade represents a 7.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Teladoc Health Price Performance
TDOC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.32. 1,565,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,826,344. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $948.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.13. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 7.92%.The business had revenue of $642.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Teladoc Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.450–0.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -1.100–0.700 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Key Stories Impacting Teladoc Health
Here are the key news stories impacting Teladoc Health this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several near?term and longer?range EPS estimates (improvements to Q1–Q4 2026, FY2026 and FY2027 estimates), which reduces expected losses over coming quarters and supports valuation improvement. Zacks Research coverage
- Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank upgraded TDOC to Buy, adding to recent analyst upgrades and investor interest around BetterHelp, AI initiatives and international expansion — factors cited as driving renewed optimism. Deutsche Bank upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage piece highlighting that Teladoc’s earnings surprise, BetterHelp momentum and strategic AI/international plans have put the stock back on investors’ radar, supporting recent short?term gains. Valuation analysis
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent market reports note volatility and short?term downward moves versus broader market — useful context but not company?specific catalysts. Market note
- Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan cut its price target from $9 to $7 and moved to a “neutral” rating — a downgrade in expected upside that can weigh on sentiment despite the headline that $7 still implies upside from current levels. JPMorgan note
- Negative Sentiment: CEO Charles Divita III sold ~27,731 shares (~7% reduction in his position), a disclosed insider sale that may be interpreted negatively by some investors. SEC filing
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $8.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.72.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TDOC
Teladoc Health Company Profile
Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.
Teladoc’s service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.
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