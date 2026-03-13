Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Insider Dirkson Charles Buys 3,400 Shares

Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) insider Dirkson Charles purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.41 per share, with a total value of $229,194.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 4,046,405 shares in the company, valued at $272,768,161.05. This trade represents a 0.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Loar Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of LOAR traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.06. 503,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,690. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.29. Loar Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $99.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67 and a beta of 0.34.

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Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Loar had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $131.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Loar

Positive Sentiment: Insider buying — Dirkson R. Charles (a major Loar holder) purchased 36,434 shares on March 12 (~$2.46M at ~$67.45) and made smaller purchases on March 10–11, increasing his stake to ~4.09M shares. Large insider purchases signal management confidence and likely supported the stock’s uptick. Insider Trades Article SEC Filing

Insider buying — Dirkson R. Charles (a major Loar holder) purchased 36,434 shares on March 12 (~$2.46M at ~$67.45) and made smaller purchases on March 10–11, increasing his stake to ~4.09M shares. Large insider purchases signal management confidence and likely supported the stock’s uptick. Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat and formal guidance — Loar reported $0.26 EPS vs. $0.19 consensus and revenue of $131.75M vs. $128M; revenue rose ~19% y/y. Management set FY?2026 EPS guidance of $0.760–0.800, which gives investors forward visibility and supports valuation. MarketBeat LOAR Coverage

Earnings beat and formal guidance — Loar reported $0.26 EPS vs. $0.19 consensus and revenue of $131.75M vs. $128M; revenue rose ~19% y/y. Management set FY?2026 EPS guidance of $0.760–0.800, which gives investors forward visibility and supports valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparison piece — Recent coverage compares Loar to Hexcel (HXL); useful for sector/relative valuation context but not an immediate catalyst. Comparison Article

Peer comparison piece — Recent coverage compares Loar to Hexcel (HXL); useful for sector/relative valuation context but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional flows are modest — recent reported buys by small institutional accounts are minor in dollar terms and unlikely to move the needle alone. See MarketBeat summary for details. Institutional Holdings

Institutional flows are modest — recent reported buys by small institutional accounts are minor in dollar terms and unlikely to move the needle alone. See MarketBeat summary for details. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target adjustments are mixed — some shops trimmed price targets (RBC, Morgan Stanley) even as others (Goldman, Citi) maintain buys or raised targets; that mixed commentary could cap near?term upside until clarity on growth sustainability. Analyst Notes

Institutional Trading of Loar

Here are the key news stories impacting Loar this week:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOAR. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Loar in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Loar by 390.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loar by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loar by 8,383.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOAR shares. Zacks Research raised Loar to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Loar in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Loar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Loar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Loar in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Loar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

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Loar Company Profile

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Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

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