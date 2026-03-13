Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Insider Kathleen Layton Sells 19,355 Shares of Stock

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen Layton sold 19,355 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $94,839.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 225,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,772.80. This represents a 7.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Oportun Financial Stock Down 4.9%
NASDAQ:OPRT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 286,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,899. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $193.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.18. Oportun Financial Corporation has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $7.97.
Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 2.64%.The business had revenue of $247.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.48 million. Oportun Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oportun Financial
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Oportun Financial
Oportun Financial Company Profile
Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT) is a financial technology company that provides consumer lending products aimed at serving the underbanked and credit-invisible population in the United States. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Oportun operates a digital platform that enables borrowers to access credit through unsecured personal installment loans, secured credit-builder loans and a proprietary mobile wallet. The company leverages machine learning and alternative data sources to assess creditworthiness, extending financial services to customers with limited or no traditional credit history.
The company’s core offerings include fixed-term installment loans designed to help individuals cover unexpected expenses, consolidate debt or build credit.
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