KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $1,575.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,607.64.

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KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC traded up $14.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,423.99. The company had a trading volume of 677,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,455. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,461.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,234.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.45. KLA has a 52-week low of $551.33 and a 52-week high of $1,693.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.75 by $0.10. KLA had a return on equity of 98.18% and a net margin of 35.76%.The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.20 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KLA will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 2,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,237.01, for a total value of $2,788,220.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,774,819.54. This represents a 6.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KLA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco raised its position in KLA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp grew its position in KLA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in KLA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

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About KLA

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KLA is a provider of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related microelectronics industries. The company designs and manufactures equipment, software and services used by chipmakers to analyze and control manufacturing processes, detect defects, measure critical dimensions and improve yield across wafer fabrication, photomask and packaging operations. KLA’s offerings are aimed at enabling production of advanced logic, memory, and specialty devices at progressively smaller technology nodes and more complex package structures.

Its product portfolio includes optical and e-beam inspection systems, metrology tools for critical dimension and film measurement, mask and reticle inspection platforms, as well as enterprise software and data analytics that aggregate process data and drive automated process control.

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