KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.43% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $1,575.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,607.64.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on KLAC
KLA Stock Performance
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.75 by $0.10. KLA had a return on equity of 98.18% and a net margin of 35.76%.The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.20 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KLA will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.
KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Transactions at KLA
In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 2,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,237.01, for a total value of $2,788,220.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,774,819.54. This represents a 6.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of KLA
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco raised its position in KLA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp grew its position in KLA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in KLA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
More KLA News
Here are the key news stories impacting KLA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: KLA announced a $7.0 billion share repurchase program, raised the quarterly dividend by 21% and reaffirmed March?2026 guidance — the combination directly boosts EPS outlook and signals management confidence. PR Newswire: KLA Hosts Investor Day; Announces $7 Billion Share Repurchase Program and 21% Increase to Quarterly Dividend; Reaffirms March 2026 Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Major outlets (Reuters, Benzinga) highlighted the buyback/dividend move — broad coverage can amplify investor demand and support multiple valuation re-rates. Reuters: Chipmaking tool provider KLA unveils $7 billion share buyback
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and industry writeups frame KLA as a beneficiary of continued AI infrastructure and advanced?packaging spend — a positive demand backdrop for equipment makers. Zacks: 3 Electronics Stocks Set to Benefit From a Thriving Industry
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor Day materials (slides) were posted — useful for modeling revenue mix, margin levers and cadence of buybacks/dividends but not immediate catalysts by themselves. Seeking Alpha: KLA Corporation (KLAC) Analyst/Investor Day – Slideshow
- Neutral Sentiment: KLA rang the Nasdaq closing bell and received multiple positive media mentions (MarketBeat, MSN) — PR visibility can sustain interest but is secondary to fundamentals. Nasdaq: KLA Corporation Rings the Closing Bell
- Neutral Sentiment: Market discussion about a possible stock split resurfaced after the run?up and shareholder actions; a split would be a psychological catalyst but is speculative. MarketBeat: Semicon Leader KLA Approaches $1,400 Per Share (stock-split discussion)
- Negative Sentiment: There were intraday/short?term pullbacks reported in some pieces noting volatility — investors should expect swings as buyback timing and execution details (how quickly buybacks will be deployed) are clarified. Zacks: KLA (KLAC) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market
About KLA
KLA is a provider of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related microelectronics industries. The company designs and manufactures equipment, software and services used by chipmakers to analyze and control manufacturing processes, detect defects, measure critical dimensions and improve yield across wafer fabrication, photomask and packaging operations. KLA’s offerings are aimed at enabling production of advanced logic, memory, and specialty devices at progressively smaller technology nodes and more complex package structures.
Its product portfolio includes optical and e-beam inspection systems, metrology tools for critical dimension and film measurement, mask and reticle inspection platforms, as well as enterprise software and data analytics that aggregate process data and drive automated process control.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.