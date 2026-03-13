Tezos (XTZ) Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $406.14 million and approximately $18.86 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000524 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000830 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,098,388,805 coins and its circulating supply is 1,078,336,347 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)Telegram, Discord, GitLab, Reddit, Medium”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.