First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Insider Matthew Eisenacher Sells 6,070 Shares

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Eisenacher sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $76,421.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 69,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,085.97. This represents a 7.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.6%

First Watch Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $703.84 million, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92.

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First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $316.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.49 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Key First Watch Restaurant Group News

Negative Sentiment: CFO H. Melville Hope III sold 7,358 shares at an average price of $12.59 (?$92,637), reducing his stake by ~5.98%. This trade from the company’s top finance officer tends to draw extra investor attention. CFO Form 4

CFO H. Melville Hope III sold 7,358 shares at an average price of $12.59 (?$92,637), reducing his stake by ~5.98%. This trade from the company’s top finance officer tends to draw extra investor attention. Negative Sentiment: Jay Anthony Wolszczak sold 6,998 shares at $12.59 (?$88,105), a ~2.93% reduction in his holding. Form 4

Jay Anthony Wolszczak sold 6,998 shares at $12.59 (?$88,105), a ~2.93% reduction in his holding. Negative Sentiment: Matthew Eisenacher sold 6,070 shares at $12.59 (?$76,421), cutting his position by ~7.98%. Form 4

Matthew Eisenacher sold 6,070 shares at $12.59 (?$76,421), cutting his position by ~7.98%. Negative Sentiment: Laura Anne Sorensen sold 4,732 shares at $12.59 (?$59,576), a ~1.94% trim to her holding. Form 4

Laura Anne Sorensen sold 4,732 shares at $12.59 (?$59,576), a ~1.94% trim to her holding. Negative Sentiment: John Daniel Jones sold 4,600 shares at $12.59 (?$57,914), reducing his stake by ~5.05%. Form 4

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting First Watch Restaurant Group this week:

A number of equities analysts have commented on FWRG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on FWRG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 207.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc (NASDAQ: FWRG) operates a specialty daytime dining concept focused on breakfast, brunch and lunch. The company’s casual, full-service cafés emphasize fresh ingredients, made-to-order entrées and a seasonally driven menu that ranges from omelets and Benedicts to salads, skillets and afternoon sandwiches. First Watch positions itself as a daytime-only destination, with most locations opening early morning and closing by mid-afternoon.

Founded in 1983 by Ken Pendery and John Sullivan in Pacific Grove, California, First Watch began as a single café and gradually expanded through company-owned and select franchised locations.

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