U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 240.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.53%.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

Shares of USEG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,266,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,424. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.55.

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Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Energy

In other U.S. Energy news, major shareholder Joshua Lane Batchelor sold 434,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $543,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 84,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,828.75. This represents a 83.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USEG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Energy by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 61.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

USEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of U.S. Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on USEG

About U.S. Energy

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company that acquires, develops and operates hydrocarbon properties across onshore regions in the United States. The company’s activities encompass geological evaluation, drilling, completion and working-interest management, with an emphasis on cost-efficient development of discovered reserves and maximizing production from existing assets.

Over time, U.S. Energy has pursued growth through disciplined lease acquisitions, joint-venture partnerships and targeted drilling programs.

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