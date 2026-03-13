Short Interest in ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER) Increases By 66.7%

ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 19,168 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 12th total of 11,497 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,842 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,842 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,833,000.

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ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.21. The company had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.16 and its 200-day moving average is $100.18. ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.54.

ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%.

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The ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (OPER) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio seeking current income by investing primarily in repurchase agreements, with a portfolio maturity of less than one year. OPER was launched on Jul 11, 2018 and is managed by ClearShares.

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