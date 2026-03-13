Meta Games Coin Price Hits $9.09 on Major Exchanges (MGC)

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. Meta Games Coin has a market cap of $9.18 billion and $1.73 million worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta Games Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $9.09 or 0.00012656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meta Games Coin has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,553.50 or 1.01036446 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Meta Games Coin Token Profile

Meta Games Coin was first traded on February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,010,000,000 tokens. Meta Games Coin’s official website is metagamescoin.io. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. Meta Games Coin’s official message board is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Meta Games Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 8.85260822 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $1,738,851.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Games Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta Games Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta Games Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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