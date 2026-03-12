Arcosa (ACA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Arcosa (NYSE: ACA):
- 3/2/2026 – Arcosa was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “buy (b-)” to “hold (c+)”.
- 3/2/2026 – Arcosa had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2026 – Arcosa was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.
- 2/21/2026 – Arcosa was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.
Arcosa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.72%.
The company’s Construction Products segment produces a broad range of highway safety products, such as guardrail systems, sign supports and crash cushions, as well as aggregates and ready?mix concrete.
