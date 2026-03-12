Arcosa (ACA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Arcosa (NYSE: ACA):

3/2/2026 – Arcosa was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “buy (b-)” to “hold (c+)”.

3/2/2026 – Arcosa had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2026 – Arcosa was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

2/21/2026 – Arcosa was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.72%.

Arcosa, Inc (NYSE: ACA) is a Dallas?based industrial company that was formed through the spin?off of Trinity Industries’ construction products business in 2018. Since its inception, Arcosa has focused on the manufacture and sale of critical infrastructure components, serving a diverse set of end markets including transportation, construction and energy.

The company’s Construction Products segment produces a broad range of highway safety products, such as guardrail systems, sign supports and crash cushions, as well as aggregates and ready?mix concrete.

