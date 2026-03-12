Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Director Buys 5,000 Shares

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) Director Michele Everard acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 71,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,809.31. This trade represents a 7.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance
GRNT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.14. 855,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,611. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $675.05 million, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.34.
Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.41%.The firm had revenue of $105.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRNT shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Granite Ridge Resources from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Granite Ridge Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Granite Ridge Resources News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Granite Ridge Resources this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Senior insiders bought shares (CEO Tyler Farquharson purchased 12,500 shares at ~$5.21; CFO Ronald K. Kettler purchased 5,000 shares at ~$5.18; Director Matthew R. Miller purchased 10,000 shares). Insider accumulation signals management confidence and often supports near-term sentiment. CEO Form 4 — Tyler Farquharson CFO Ronald Kyle Kettler Purchase Director Form 4 — Matthew Reade Miller
- Positive Sentiment: Company issued a press release outlining a “disciplined growth path” — management messaging that emphasizes controlled growth and capital allocation can reassure investors focusing on cash flow and returns. Granite Ridge Resources Charts Disciplined Growth Path
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded GRNT from “strong sell” to “hold” — a modest improvement in sell-side sentiment that may reduce selling pressure. Zacks Upgrade
- Neutral Sentiment: Consensus analyst coverage remains light and centered on Hold ratings (MarketBeat cites two Hold ratings). Limited analyst coverage can mean moves are driven more by news and insiders than fresh sell?side conviction. MarketBeat Analyst Summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is meaningful (~31.6% per recent reporting) but recent institutional trades cited are small dollar amounts — institutional backing exists but the position sizes reported are modest. Institutional and Insider Summary
- Negative Sentiment: Recent quarter missed expectations: EPS $0.01 vs. $0.10 expected and revenue $105.5M vs. $120.8M expected — a material miss that raises near-term execution questions and could weigh on forward estimates. Quarterly Results & Analysis
- Negative Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend ($0.11; ~8.5% yield), but the reported dividend payout ratio (~244%) indicates the dividend may be unsustainably high relative to earnings/cash flow — a runway risk if commodity prices or revenues slip. Dividend Announcement & Metrics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 5,859.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,525,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,582 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $3,210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 442,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,495,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,661,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,397,000 after acquiring an additional 303,059 shares during the period. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.
