TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$97.00 to C$107.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s current price.

SJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins set a C$102.00 price objective on Stella-Jones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$95.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$88.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$101.29.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock traded up C$1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$95.49. 46,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.85. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$62.26 and a 52 week high of C$101.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$91.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$84.73. The company has a market cap of C$5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.17.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of C$727.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 6.4457565 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the Pressure-treated wood segment.

