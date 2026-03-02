DA Davidson Has Lowered Expectations for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GTLB. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen cut shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial set a $35.00 target price on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GitLab from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.96.

GTLB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,681,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,578,453. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -97.39 and a beta of 0.79.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $244.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.960 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 54,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $1,542,663.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Shen sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $96,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,974.72. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 603,744 shares of company stock valued at $22,536,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 124.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 284.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 84.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

