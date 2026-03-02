Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Appian (APPN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Appian (NASDAQ: APPN):

2/23/2026 – Appian was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

2/20/2026 – Appian was given a new $25.00 price target by DA Davidson.

2/20/2026 – Appian was given a new $41.00 price target by Morgan Stanley.

2/20/2026 – Appian had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Appian was given a new $21.00 price target by UBS Group AG.

2/20/2026 – Appian had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Appian had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Appian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc..

1/23/2026 – Appian was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.

1/12/2026 – Appian had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $34.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Appian was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from “equal weight” to “overweight”. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Appian was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

Appian Corporation is a global technology company specializing in low-code automation platforms designed to streamline business processes. Founded in 1999 by Matt Calkins, the company provides an integrated suite of tools that enables organizations to build enterprise applications and workflows rapidly with minimal hand coding. The platform combines process management, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and data integration into a single environment, allowing businesses to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The core offering, the Appian Low-Code Platform, empowers users—ranging from professional developers to business analysts—to visually model, design and deploy applications that can automate complex operations, orchestrate tasks across systems, and deliver real-time analytics.

