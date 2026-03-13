Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Invests $8.24 Million in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 256,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two West Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $38.14.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

