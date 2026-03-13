Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $13.36 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,602 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $13,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

