Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,071,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $48,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 77,500.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Birkenstock by 61.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Birkenstock by 1,239.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Birkenstock by 67.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $49.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.12.

Birkenstock Stock Performance

Birkenstock stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average is $42.56. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $59.50.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $617.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.12 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 17.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Birkenstock has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Birkenstock Profile

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

