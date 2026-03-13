HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Amprius Technologies, Inc. $AMPX

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) by 64.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,642 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amprius Technologies were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 353.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPX opened at $18.25 on Friday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.66 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 60.30%.The company had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at –0.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Key Headlines Impacting Amprius Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Amprius Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reaffirmed a Buy rating on AMPX, providing explicit broker-level support that can attract buyers and bolster sentiment. Needham Reaffirms Buy

Needham & Company reaffirmed a Buy rating on AMPX, providing explicit broker-level support that can attract buyers and bolster sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities lifted its quarterly and FY2026 EPS estimates (Q1/Q2/Q3 upgrades and FY moved from -$0.14 to -$0.08), signaling improving analyst expectations for Amprius’ near-term profitability trajectory. This is constructive for investor outlook and valuation assumptions. Northland Raises Estimates

Northland Securities lifted its quarterly and FY2026 EPS estimates (Q1/Q2/Q3 upgrades and FY moved from -$0.14 to -$0.08), signaling improving analyst expectations for Amprius’ near-term profitability trajectory. This is constructive for investor outlook and valuation assumptions. Positive Sentiment: A B. Riley analyst published commentary expecting AMPX’s stock price to rise, adding another bullish voice that may support buying interest from institutional and retail investors. B. Riley Says Price Expected to Rise

A B. Riley analyst published commentary expecting AMPX’s stock price to rise, adding another bullish voice that may support buying interest from institutional and retail investors. Neutral Sentiment: Trading activity is elevated versus average volume, indicating the market is reacting to these simultaneous analyst updates and insider transactions; that can increase short-term volatility without implying a sustained direction.

Trading activity is elevated versus average volume, indicating the market is reacting to these simultaneous analyst updates and insider transactions; that can increase short-term volatility without implying a sustained direction. Negative Sentiment: Director Steven Chu sold large blocks of shares on March 10 and March 12 (166,632 shares at an average $17.92 and 155,565 shares at $18.50). Combined, ~322,197 shares were sold for roughly $5.86M, cutting his direct holding to 127,339 shares (?55%+ reduction). Significant insider selling at current prices can pressure the stock and raise investor concern about near-term supply. SEC Form 4

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 25,366 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $257,718.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 723,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,032.80. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Chu sold 155,565 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $2,877,952.50. Following the sale, the director owned 127,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,771.50. The trade was a 54.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,516,211 shares of company stock valued at $30,164,697. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

