MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Stock Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,293 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $332,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 140,201.3% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,066,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $698,848,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 304.7% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 255,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,744,000 after purchasing an additional 192,071 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,669.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 181,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,666,000 after purchasing an additional 171,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 418,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,846,000 after purchasing an additional 93,854 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,725.33.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,680.27 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,631.18 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,002.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,124.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.66 by ($0.63). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.61 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Many analysts remain constructive on MELI over the longer term — consensus still shows heavy buy/support and a well-above-current average price target, underscoring that several firms view the pullback as a buying opportunity. Article Title

Many analysts remain constructive on MELI over the longer term — consensus still shows heavy buy/support and a well-above-current average price target, underscoring that several firms view the pullback as a buying opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target to $2,600 — a downgrade in view but still a level implying meaningful upside versus today’s price, reflecting mixed near-term views but continued fundamental support from some large brokers. Article Title

Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target to $2,600 — a downgrade in view but still a level implying meaningful upside versus today’s price, reflecting mixed near-term views but continued fundamental support from some large brokers. Neutral Sentiment: MercadoLibre committed $3.4 billion of investment in Argentina for 2026 (logistics, tech, fintech) — this should support long-term market share and growth but will pressure margins and cash flow in the near term. Article Title

MercadoLibre committed $3.4 billion of investment in Argentina for 2026 (logistics, tech, fintech) — this should support long-term market share and growth but will pressure margins and cash flow in the near term. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan downgraded MELI from Overweight to Neutral and cut its price target to $2,100, flagging margin pressure from heavy reinvestment — that call triggered immediate selling and is the main proximate cause of today’s decline. Article Title

JPMorgan downgraded MELI from Overweight to Neutral and cut its price target to $2,100, flagging margin pressure from heavy reinvestment — that call triggered immediate selling and is the main proximate cause of today’s decline. Negative Sentiment: Broader concerns are weighing on risk-assets: investors are pricing in margin compression from continued heavy spending (logistics, credit expansion, marketing) and short-term geopolitical risk that has amplified selling in the session. Recent coverage highlights the margin squeeze and macro/geopolitical sensitivity. Article Title

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

