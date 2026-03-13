Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF $XME

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,303,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 489,500 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $214,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2,642.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,959,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,706,000 after buying an additional 1,887,867 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 485,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,281,000 after acquiring an additional 311,902 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 455,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 323,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 569.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after purchasing an additional 146,289 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 1.8%

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $112.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.28. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $135.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.65 and a 200-day moving average of $103.78.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.