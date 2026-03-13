Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. $VRDN Shares Sold by Rosalind Advisors Inc.

Rosalind Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Viridian Therapeutics makes up approximately 4.6% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $12,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 332.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 947.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 23.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 3,868.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.21.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $28.41 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.25% and a negative net margin of 483.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Viridian Therapeutics

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Tousignant sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $70,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRDN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted antibody therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and serious diseases. The company’s lead program, VRDN-001, is a fully human monoclonal antibody that antagonizes the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), with an initial focus on thyroid eye disease (TED). By selectively inhibiting IGF-1R signaling, VRDN-001 aims to reduce inflammation and tissue remodeling associated with TED and related disorders.

In addition to VRDN-001, Viridian is advancing a second antibody program, VRDN-002, which targets complement-mediated pathways implicated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

