Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Stock Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $303,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 812,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,323,000 after purchasing an additional 326,129 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 505,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,654,000 after purchasing an additional 284,655 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 880,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,766,000 after purchasing an additional 162,575 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,650.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 131,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,489,000 after buying an additional 124,184 shares during the period. Finally, Balance Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,957,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.6%

VBR stock opened at $215.91 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $235.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

