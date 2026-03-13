Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $SEDG

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,103,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612,884 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $77,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 42,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 2.5%

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.23% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $27.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SolarEdge Technologies

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company’s core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge’s technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.